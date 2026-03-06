Abu Dhabi airports resume limited flight operations at Zayed International Airport; 7,000 passengers assisted

More than 4,300 complimentary hotel rooms were arranged across 74 hotels in Abu Dhabi to accommodate approximately 7,000 passengers while airlines adjusted their flight schedules.

ABU DHABI (Web Desk) – Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport has resumed limited flight operations following recent disruptions, as authorities work to gradually restore normal travel services while assisting thousands of stranded passengers.

Airport officials said the partial resumption was carried out in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Center after several days of intensive collaboration among government departments, airlines and hospitality providers.

The phased restart of flights marks a key step toward restoring connectivity at one of the region’s major aviation hubs, with passenger safety and wellbeing remaining the top priority.

During the disruption, authorities launched a wide support effort to assist travellers whose journeys were affected by schedule changes and operational challenges.

More than 4,300 complimentary hotel rooms were arranged across 74 hotels in Abu Dhabi to accommodate approximately 7,000 passengers while airlines adjusted their flight schedules.

Hospitality operators across the emirate worked closely with airport authorities to ensure passengers had access to accommodation and essential services during the waiting period.

Authorities also organised shuttle services to transport travellers between hotels and the airport. Refreshments, hospitality assistance and retail vouchers were provided to help passengers manage extended delays.

Medical support teams were also deployed to provide healthcare services to travellers whenever required.

Officials said the coordinated response involved multiple government agencies and private-sector partners, creating a support network across the emirate to assist passengers during the disruption.

Airport authorities emphasised that passenger and staff wellbeing remained the central focus throughout the disruption and recovery process.

Travellers have been advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight updates before heading to the airport. Passengers holding confirmed tickets should contact their airlines for updated schedules and departure instructions, and are urged to travel to the airport only after receiving confirmation of their departure timing.