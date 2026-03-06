Hezbollah warns Israeli residents to evacuate towns near border

Hezbollah's message came less than a day after Israel warned residents to ⁠leave Beirut's southern suburbs, prompting an exodus from a swathe of the capital known as Dahiyeh

(Reuters) – Lebanon's Hezbollah warned Israeli residents to evacuate towns within 5 km (3.11 miles) of the border between ‌the countries in a message posted on its Telegram channel in Hebrew early on Friday.

Lebanon was pulled into the war in the Middle East on Monday, when Hezbollah opened fire, sparking Israeli airstrikes focused on Beirut's southern suburbs and on southern and ‌eastern ⁠Lebanon.

"Your military's aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and safe citizens, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the expulsion campaign it is carrying out will not go unchallenged," Hezbollah said.

Israel has said it will not evacuate its border towns and has sent more soldiers into Lebanon, saying this was a defensive measure meant to protect its citizens who live nearby.

‘Haifa port attacked’

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a wave of attacks early on Friday targeting Israeli ground forces, including those who have entered Lebanon’s territory in recent days.

In a statement on Telegram, Hezbollah said that its fighters had targeted Israeli forces in several areas including Maroun al-Ras and Kfar Kila, already within the Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah also targeted Israel’s Yoav military camp in the occupied Golan Heights and a navy base in Israel’s Haifa port, the statement said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

