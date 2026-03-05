Italy to send aid to Gulf states and Cyprus after Iranian strikes

The conflict has widened beyond Gulf and into Asia, convulsing global markets and prompting thousands of stranded tourists to try to flee the Middle East

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is planning to send air defence aid to Gulf countries and naval assets to Cyprus after Iranian air strikes, the government said on Thursday, amid concern for the safety of citizens and troops in the region, as well as for energy security.

As the US–Iran war entered its sixth day, the conflict has widened beyond Gulf states and into Asia, convulsing global markets and prompting thousands of stranded tourists and residents to try to flee the Middle East.

Right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ⁠said Italy would respond to aid requests from Gulf nations seeking air defence equipment to counter Iranian air strikes, while also looking to protect Italians on the ground.

"These are people we want to, and must, protect," Meloni told radio station RTL 102.5.

In an address to the lower house of parliament, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said Italy had also lifted its national air defences to the highest level.

"When faced with a reckless reaction, we can expect anything and everything," he said, referring to Iran's retaliatory strikes this week. He added Rome would send vessels to protect Cyprus along with some European allies.

Sources told Reuters this week that supplies to Gulf nations ⁠may include surface-to-air missile SAMP/T batteries, though a final decision had not yet been made. The government did not clarify which nations would receive the aid.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told lawmakers that Italy had so far helped around 10,000 nationals to leave the area, where tens of thousands of Italians live and more than 2,500 troops were deployed ⁠before the conflict began.

MELONI SKIPS PARLIAMENT

The opposition complained Meloni did not show up in parliament to discuss the crisis and accused her of lacking a political vision.

"This is not acceptable, she was supposed to be here today," said centrist lawmaker ⁠Benedetto Della Vedova.

During her radio interview, Meloni addressed the possible use of US military bases on Italian soil, saying Rome had not received any such request but would involve parliament if one came.

Italy hosts military ⁠bases used by the United States under agreements dating back to 1954, which have been updated over time. Under those accords, Meloni said, technical authorisations are in place for logistics and so‑called non‑kinetic operations, which she described as non‑bombing activities.