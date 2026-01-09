We are free to carry out military action in any country, Trump says

In an interview to The New York Times, he made it clear that his decisions are not constrained by international laws. “I am free to take action in any country to protect America’s national interests"

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US President Donald Trump has said that he has the authority to carry out military action against all countries of the world, and that his “own morals” are the only limit that can restrain him. “I do not recognise any international law.”

In an interview to The New York Times, President Trump made it clear that his decisions are not constrained by international laws. “I am free to take action in any country to protect America’s national security and interests.

“My own morals, my own judgment — this is the only thing that restrains me.”

Explaining his position, the US president said that strong measures and military actions help safeguard America’s global interests. Citing the examples of Greenland and Venezuela, he said that by using American power he can strengthen his country’s interests on the global stage.

President Trump said that at times it may seem necessary to follow international law, but its application depends on how that law is defined. He emphasized that the real decision should be based on morality.

The US president also expressed intentions to manage Venezuela’s affairs for more than a year and to retain control over its oil. He said that if the US nuclear agreement with Russia expires, then so be it, but China should be included in such an agreement.

He said that although China has its own views on the Taiwan issue — and Chinese President Xi Jinping considers Taiwan to be part of China — he does not believe that Xi Jinping would carry out military action against Taiwan during his presidency.

President Trump said that what action China takes regarding Taiwan depends on the Chinese president. He said he would not be pleased with any Chinese action against Taiwan, while also expressing hope that China will not take action against Taiwan.

This interview has emerged at a time when debates are ongoing worldwide regarding US military operations and international relations. Trump made it clear that he has freedom in the use of global power and considers only his own moral judgment.