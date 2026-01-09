Bangladesh closes visa sections at three missions in India over security concerns

Visa sections at the Bangladesh missions in Chennai and Mumbai remain operational, however.

DHAKA (Web Desk): The visa sections of three Bangladesh missions in India have been temporarily closed due to security concerns, Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain announced on Friday.

Addressing reporters at the foreign ministry, Touhid Hossain said, “I have instructed our three missions to keep their visa sections closed for the time being. It’s a security issue.” He did not specify which missions were affected, but diplomatic sources confirmed that the closures involve the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, and the Assistant High Commission in Agartala.

Visa sections at the Bangladesh missions in Chennai and Mumbai remain operational, sources added.

The move comes after a series of protests near Bangladesh missions in India over the past few weeks. Earlier, the Indian High Commission restricted tourist visas for Bangladeshis following the ouster of the Awami League government, citing security concerns.

Touhid Hossain was also asked about the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League amid anti-Bangladesh protests and Bangladesh’s decision not to send its national team to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

He expressed full support for Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul’s stance on prioritizing player safety and requested that Bangladesh’s matches be relocated to co-host Sri Lanka. “We will certainly play outside India,” he said, emphasizing the government’s responsibility to ensure the security of players and fans.

On the impact on bilateral relations, Touhid said such issues occur occasionally and have some effect, but Bangladesh will make decisions based on national interest. “If it concerns our players’ safety, we will act accordingly. If we need to buy rice from India, we will do that,” he added.

