Israeli strikes kill child among four Palestinians in Gaza

GAZA (Dunya News) – Violations of the ceasefire by Israeli forces in Gaza continue, with the latest attacks killing four Palestinians, including an 11-year-old girl.

According to Arab media, Israeli strikes in northern and southern Gaza resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians, including the child, while three others were injured.

Reports say that since the agreement reached on October 10 last year, Israel has violated the ceasefire 1,100 times, during which more than 400 Palestinians have been martyred.

Meanwhile, Israel has demanded the remains of the last hostage from Hamas. Israeli officials stated that they will not proceed to the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire nor reopen the Rafah crossing until the remains of the last hostage are handed over.