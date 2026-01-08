Northern lights seen in early morning sky over western Greenland

KANGERLUSSUAQ (Reuters) – An airport camera at Kangerlussuaq airport in western Greenland showed northern lights in the early morning sky on Thursday.

The lights, also known as the aurora borealis in the northern hemisphere, are caused by disturbances in the Earth's magnetosphere.

Kangerlussuaq is a small town in western Greenland, situated 50 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, and is known for its airport, which is Greenland’s major international transport hub.