China says US seizure of foreign vessels violates international law

"China has always opposed illegal unilateral sanctions without the basis of international law and without the authorisation of the United Nations Security Council," ministry spokesperson said

BEIJING (Reuters) – The US move to seize foreign vessels in international waters seriously violates international law, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"China has always opposed illegal unilateral sanctions without the basis of international law and without the authorisation of the United Nations Security Council," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference.

The US seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, one sailing under Russia's flag, as part of President Donald Trump's aggressive push to dictate oil flows in the Americas and force Venezuela's socialist government to become an ally.

After capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a Saturday military raid on Caracas, the US is escalating its blockade of vessels that are under sanctions and going to and from the South American country, a member of the OPEC oil producers group.

'POLITICAL DISINFORMATION'



China said it was against "politically motivated disinformation" in relation to reports of Chinese hackers targeting staff in the United States congressional committees in an email breach.

"We have always opposed and combated hacking activities in accordance with the law, and we also oppose the dissemination of false information about China for political purposes," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing when asked about the cyberattack.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that a Chinese hacking group has compromised emails used by staff members of powerful committees in the US House of Representatives, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu condemned what he called "unfounded speculation and accusations," while the Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to comment. The White House and the offices of the four committees reportedly targeted in the surveillance sweep did not immediately respond to requests for comment.