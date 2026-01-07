Modi government faces fresh criticism after alleged attempt to demolish mosque

An alleged attempt to demolish a mosque in New Delhi led to protests, police action, and arrests, sparking renewed criticism of the Modi government over minority rights.

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – The Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again come under fire after an alleged attempt to demolish a mosque in the capital, triggering protests and clashes with police.

According to reports, local Muslims resisted what they described as a planned move to demolish the Faiz Elahi Mosque. Their resistance reportedly foiled the attempt, but tensions quickly escalated at the site.

Indian media reported that Delhi Police used tear gas to disperse protesting Muslims who stood their ground to protect the mosque. During the confrontation, at least five Muslim protesters were arrested for resisting the police action.

The incident has reignited debate over the treatment of religious minorities in India. Critics say such actions expose the real face of the current government and raise serious questions about religious freedom and equal rights.

Observers believe the situation is adding fuel to the fire at a time when communal harmony is already under strain. Rights groups have repeatedly warned that targeting places of worship could deepen divisions and push tensions to the boiling point.

Authorities, however, have not yet issued a detailed official statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the incident.