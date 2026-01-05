Amsterdam airport scraps 450 flights due to snow and ice, ANP reports
Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest hubs, has been forced to scrap hundreds of flights due to the weather since Friday
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Amsterdam's Schiphol airport cancelled 450 flights on Monday morning due to snow and icy weather and expected that number to rise throughout the day, Dutch news agency ANP reported citing the airport.
