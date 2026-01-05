Malaysia to push for two-term limit for prime ministers, further reforms

In a speech to civil servants, Anwar said his administration will table a parliamentary bill to limit the tenure of prime ministers to a maximum of 10 years

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia aims to implement a slew of institutional reforms this year and next, including a two-term limit for the premiership, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday, amid renewed calls for sweeping changes to tackle corruption and improve governance.

In a speech to civil servants, Anwar said his administration will table a parliamentary bill to limit the tenure of prime ministers to a maximum of 10 years, a measure that was part of his ruling coalition's election pledges in 2022.

"Everyone has a term limit. If given enough time to deliver, it is better for us to hand over to the next generation," Anwar said.

He said a bill to separate the attorney-general's role as the government's top legal adviser from the function of leading public prosecutor will also be tabled when parliament reconvenes for its first sitting of the year this month.

The independence of Malaysia's attorneys-general has often been questioned as they are appointed by the prime minister, prompting concerns about political interference in the judicial process.

The government also aims to introduce an ombudsman law to strengthen transparency in the public sector and provide the public with a formal channel to raise governance complaints, Anwar said.

A freedom of information law has also been proposed to prevent abuse of power in government projects, he added.

Anwar took office in 2022 on an anti-corruption platform but has faced accusations of backsliding on promised reforms, and his pledge to crack down on graft has also come under intense scrutiny.

The premier has said the government has been working hard to address governance issues and eliminate graft, but he has acknowledged the challenge of stamping out systemic corruption.