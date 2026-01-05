Venezuela acting president seeks US govt collaboration

She said that Venezuela "aspires to live without external threats" and that she wanted to prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful relations with the United States

(Reuters) – Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez invited the US government to collaborate on an agenda of cooperation, in a statement on social media that struck a conciliatory tone following the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Here is the text of the statement:

"A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States:

"Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation.

"We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world.

"We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence.

"President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolás Maduro's message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now. This is the Venezuela I believe in and have dedicated my life to. I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together.

"Venezuela has the right to peace, development, sovereignty and a future."

The statement was signed Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.