Russia rejects US 'aggression' against Venezuela

Medvedev made it clear that the United States no longer has any right to criticise Moscow over any actions. He expressed concern over the ineffective mechanisms of the United Nations

MOSCOW (Shahid Ghuman) — Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said that the United States actions against Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro “constitute a blatant violation of international law and have exposed the double standards of European countries.”

The US arrested President Maduro and his wife for “narco-terrorism” on Saturday and flew him to New York to face trial.

Medvedev made it clear that the United States no longer has any right to criticise Moscow over any actions. The US has always prioritized the protection of its political and economic interests, and that Venezuela’s oil and natural resources are its real target, he added.

Expressing concern over the ineffective mechanisms of the United Nations, Medvedev said that the world needs genuine and effective international legal mechanisms to ensure a safe and dignified life for billions of people.

Medvedev warned that US actions in Venezuela are a danger signal for every country in the world and will increase anti-American sentiment in Latin America. He added that Washington could repeat the “Venezuela model” in Ukraine in the future.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also rejected US aggression, warning that the move could lead to further escalation, and stated that the only solution to the issue lies in dialogue and negotiations.