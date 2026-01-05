In-focus

Louvre opening delayed as staff meets to decide whether to resume strike

The staff went on strike in the wake of a spectacular jewel heist in October, as well as infrastructure problems

PARIS (Reuters) – The opening of France's Louvre museum in Paris was delayed until 0900 GMT on Monday as staff was meeting to decide whether to resume a strike started in December over pay and working conditions, museum employees said.

The staff went on strike in the wake of a spectacular jewel heist in October, as well as infrastructure problems, including a water leak that damaged ancient books, which have exposed glaring security gaps and revealed the museum's deteriorating state.

 

 

