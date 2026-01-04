Thousands stranded overnight as Italy's Bergamo airport halts flights

The incident led to the cancellation of 26 departing flights

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian airport of Bergamo Orio-al-Serio, a Ryanair hub for flights to Milan, halted flights due to technical issues with the landing guidance system and poor visibility, leaving thousands stranded overnight.

SACBO, the company that operates the airport, said in a statement the technical problem was solved around midnight, but a warning on the airport's website said "flights may be delayed or cancelled".

The incident led to the cancellation of 26 departing flights with 6 diverted to other airports and 7 rescheduled for Sunday, local media said.

Thousands spent the night at the airport, with images showing people sleeping on the floor and baggage check-in belts.

The Bergamo online edition of Corriere della Sera daily said the first flights were halted at around 1700 GMT on Saturday.

Real time information about flights on the airport's website showed a long list of mostly Ryanair flights delayed, though several had departed on Sunday morning.

A 0605 GMT Ryanair flight to Cagliari delayed to 0850 GMT was showing as 'departed' as was a 0620 GMT Neos flight to Sharm-el-Sheikh which had been delayed to 0855 GMT.