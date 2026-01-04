Act of war: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemns Trump's capture of Venezuelan leader Maduro

Mayor Mamdani made it clear that he does not support military intervention or regime change policies.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has strongly condemned US military action against Venezuela, calling such a move a clear violation of international law and global norms.

According to foreign media reports, Mamdani conveyed his opposition directly to US President Donald Trump during a recent telephone conversation.

During the call, Mayor Mamdani made it clear that he does not support military intervention or regime change policies, stating that attacks on sovereign nations undermine both federal and international legal frameworks. He emphasised that conflicts should be resolved through diplomacy rather than force and warned that unilateral action could destabilise the region further.

This stance marks Mayor Mamdani’s first open and public disagreement with President Trump since assuming office as New York City’s mayor. The two leaders had previously met, but this conversation highlighted a clear divergence in their views on foreign policy and the use of military power.

Mayor Mamdani has been vocal in the past about his opposition to authoritarianism and militarism, and he has previously criticised President Trump, at times describing him as a ‘fascist’. His latest remarks have drawn attention both domestically and internationally, particularly amid heightened tensions involving Venezuela.

So far, there has been no official response from President Trump or the White House regarding Mamdani’s comments. However, the mayor’s position has sparked debate in political circles, questioning the role of city leaders in foreign policy discussions.

