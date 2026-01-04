Yemen's separatist STC welcomes Saudi Arabia's offer for dialogue

The STC said the Saudi Arabian initiative was a “genuine opportunity for serious dialogue”

(Web Desk) - Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) has welcomed an offer of dialogue from Saudi Arabia, days after Riyadh launched a series of deadly strikes against STC positions in southern Yemen.

The STC said in a statement on Saturday that the Saudi Arabian initiative was a “genuine opportunity for serious dialogue” that could safeguard “the aspirations of the southern people”.

The statement came just hours after the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on southern Yemeni factions to participate in a forum in Riyadh to “formulate a comprehensive vision for fair solutions to the southern cause”.

Fighting in southern Yemen erupted in recent days after the STC launched a major offensive last month in the country’s Hadramout and al-Mahra provinces, which make up nearly half of Yemeni territory.

This prompted Saudi Arabia, which borders the Hadramout province, to launch strikes against the STC in border areas as part of what it said was an effort to protect its national security.

The recent escalation has spurred tensions between Saudi Arabia and its Gulf ally, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), both of which are part of a coalition that has backed Yemeni factions fighting the country’s Houthi rebels.

Riyadh accuses Abu Dhabi of arming the STC – a claim the UAE has denied, insisting that it supports Saudi Arabia’s security.

In a statement on Saturday, the UAE expressed its “deep concern” over the ongoing escalation and called on Yemenis “to prioritise wisdom and exercise restraint to ensure security and stability in the country”.