Pakistani-origin lawyer Ali Najami joins NYC Mayor Mamdani's team

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Pakistani-origin Ali Najmi has joined the team of the New York City’s first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani as head of the Judicial Advisory Committee.

The appointment has been made through an executive order, citing his commitment to judicial transparency and integrity.

Mayor Mamdani expressed his confidence in Najmi’s ability to lead, stating that there was no one better suited for the task than him. The committee’s goal is to ensure greater accountability and fairness in the city’s judicial system.

Ali Najmi, who has a well-established career as a lawyer in the city, expressed his pride in taking on the role. He described the appointment as an honor and reiterated his dedication to promoting transparency and fairness in judicial affairs.

Najmi vowed to work tirelessly to uphold these values during his tenure as head of the committee.

