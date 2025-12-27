Yemen's Saudi-led coalition says it will deal with military moves in Hadramout

The statement from the coalition spokesperson, General Turki al-Malki, comes in response to a request from Yemen's head of the Presidential Leadership Council.

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen's Saudi-led coalition said any military moves by the main southern separatist group STC in the eastern province of Hadramout contrary to de-escalation efforts will be dealt with to protect civilians, the Saudi state news agency reported on Saturday.

The statement from the coalition spokesperson, General Turki al-Malki, comes in response to a request from Yemen's head of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, to the coalition to take immediate measures to protect civilians in the Hadramout from "violations committed armed groups affiliated with the STC".

