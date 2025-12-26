Russia refuses to join peacekeeping forces in Palestine

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “Moscow does not intend to send its troops as part of any classic UN peacekeeping mission”

MOSCOW (Shahid Ghuman) — Russia has refused join an international peacekeeping force that will be deployed in Gaza.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “Moscow does not intend to send its troops as part of any classic UN peacekeeping mission.”

During the Russian Foreign Ministry’s weekly press briefing, spokesperson Maria Zakharova, responding to a question from Dunya News correspondent, said that the deployment of international stabilisation forces in Gaza is mentioned in UN Security Council Resolution 2803, which is linked to the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. However, she noted that the resolution makes no reference to the establishment of a traditional UN peacekeeping mission directly under the Security Council.

She was asked whether in the current situation — when several countries have expressed willingness to send peacekeeping forces to help establish peace in Palestine — Russia was also considering deploying its peacekeepers under the UN or any other international framework, and what Moscow’s official position was on the matter.

She said, this was the main reason Russia chose to abstain during the voting on the resolution.

Zakharova stated that, in line with Russian practice, Moscow does not deploy its military personnel as “blue helmets” in UN peacekeeping missions. “However, Russia will continue to support UN peace operations by providing military observers, military advisers, and training for peacekeeping units.

At the beginning of the briefing, Dunya News correspondent congratulated Zakharova on her birthday and also extended advance New Year greetings and best wishes, which she acknowledged with thanks.

This briefing was the Russian Foreign Ministry’s final press briefing of the year 2025, giving the statement particular significance.