Israel's deadly airstrikes kill 104 Palestinians including dozens of children

GAZA (Dunya News) – Gaza was once again plunged into horror as relentless Israeli airstrikes turned the night into a nightmare, killing at least 104 Palestinians, including dozens of innocent children.

According to Arab media, many victims were asleep when bombs flattened their homes, burying families under the rubble.

Mothers’ cries and children’s sobs echoed through the smoke-filled streets as Gaza’s skies lit up with fire and destruction.

The death toll included 46 children, while 253 people were injured. Hospitals are overflowing with the wounded, and medical staff are struggling to save lives while holding back tears.

The overall number of martyrs in Palestine has now reached 68,643, with more than 170,000 injured since the beginning of the conflict.

Despite Israel’s claims of a ceasefire, reports suggest that gunfire continues across Gaza.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said Hamas must “change its ways” and stop playing politics over human lives, warning that continued aggression would lead to its destruction.

Hamas has denied Israeli claims of attacks on troops in Rafah, warning that if Israeli brutality continues, it will delay the handover of hostages’ bodies.

