Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 68,527 amid fragile ceasefire

(Reuters) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 68,527, with 170,395 injuries since the conflict between Hamas and Israel erupted on Oct 7, 2023, Gaza's health authorities said in a statement on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, hospitals across the enclave had received eight deceased and 13 injured, the statement added.

According to the statement, 93 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed and 337 others injured since a new ceasefire came into effect on Oct 10.

On the same day, Khalil Al-Daqran, a spokesman for Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah, said that the Israel Defense Forces had not allowed the entry of medical aid, leading to the spread of diseases in the territory. Furthermore, only nine truckloads of medical supplies were sent into Gaza, which were far from sufficient to meet demand.

Al-Daqran said more than 70,000 people in Gaza are infected with hepatitis C and require urgent treatment outside Gaza. Over 41 percent of kidney patients died during the conflict due to shortage of equipment and the destruction of dialysis units, dramatically increasing overall mortality rates.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital called on the World Health Organisation to exert pressure on Israel to allow medical aid to enter the Strip and provide human resources support.