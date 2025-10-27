Israel allows Red Cross, Egyptian teams into Gaza as search for hostage bodies widens

The Egyptian team arrived after permission was granted with an excavator and bulldozers to help search for bodies, as part of efforts by international mediators to make sure the ceasefire holds

(Reuters) – Red Cross and Egyptian teams have been permitted to search for the bodies of deceased hostages beyond the "yellow line" demarcating the Israeli military's pullback in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli government spokesperson said on Sunday.

The bodies of 13 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, with Hamas chief Khalil al Hayya saying the group has started searching in new areas on Sunday morning.

As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel agreed to give back 15 bodies of Palestinians for every body of a hostage.

Israel has now sent back the bodies of 195 Palestinians, while Hamas has returned 15 bodies of hostages.