US seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Pakistan, says Secretary Rubio

(Web Desk) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington sees “an opportunity to expand its strategic relationship with Pakistan,” while stressing that this renewed engagement will not come at the expense of America’s deep and historic friendship with India.

Speaking at a press briefing, Rubio noted that India had not formally raised objections to the improving US-Pakistan ties, acknowledging that New Delhi’s concerns were understandable given the two neighbors’ long-standing tensions.

“We have to maintain relations with many countries. Our growing cooperation with Pakistan does not undermine our partnership with India,” he said.

Rubio added that the US aims to rebuild a “strategic partnership” with Pakistan beyond counterterrorism, emphasizing cooperation in new areas of mutual interest. “We’ve had a long history of working with Pakistan, and it’s encouraging to see this relationship strengthening again,” he remarked.

The improvement in bilateral relations follows a period of diplomatic chill and gained momentum after Pakistan’s intelligence services handed over an ISIS-K operative to Washington in March, and US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between Pakistan and India in May 2025 — the worst military confrontation between the two countries in decades.

Acknowledging Trump’s role in defusing tensions, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. The US president has since praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling them “great people,” and recently vowed to “quickly resolve” the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict.

Field Marshal Munir’s two official visits to Washington earlier this year further solidified ties, including meetings with President Trump and top officials. During a joint appearance with PM Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the two sides discussed regional security and counterterrorism cooperation.

Economic collaboration has also advanced, with American company US Strategic Metals (USSM) signing a $500 million memorandum of understanding with Pakistan in September to establish mineral processing and development facilities.

The first consignment of antimony, copper concentrate, and rare earth elements has already been shipped to the US, marking what USSM called “a milestone in the Pakistan–US strategic partnership.”

Secretary Rubio concluded that the United States is pursuing a “mature and pragmatic” foreign policy, seeking partnerships where interests align. “Our engagement with Pakistan strengthens regional stability — and it does not come at the cost of any other friendship,” he said.