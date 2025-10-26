Melissa now a category 4 hurricane, NHC says

Melissa is expected to be a major hurricane when making landfall in Jamaica

JAMAICA (Reuters) - Hurricane Melissa has developed into a Category 4 hurricane, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday, adding that the maximum sustained winds have increased to 140 mph (220 km/h).

The hurricane was located about 280 miles (450 km) from Guantanamo in Cuba, the NHC said.

Catastrophic flash flooding and landslides are probable across portions of southern Hispaniola and Jamaica, the NHC said.

Melissa is expected to be a major hurricane when making landfall in Jamaica Monday night or Tuesday morning and southeastern Cuba late Tuesday, the Miami-based forecaster added.