Trump pledges to resolve Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict 'quickly'

(Web Desk) – US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would "quickly resolve" the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict.

Speaking in Kuala Lumpur where he landed to attend ASEAN summit, he announced that Malaysia would supervise a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, a deal he said could help save hundreds of thousands of lives.

President Trump reiterated his respect for Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, describing them as “great personalities.”

He said Saudi Arabia played a significant role in facilitating the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Trump said he was committed to promoting global peace, stating that he preferred ending wars through dialogue and trade rather than engaging in conflict. Trump claimed to have helped stop eight wars so far, crediting diplomacy and economic cooperation for his approach.

The US president also extended condolences over the passing of the Queen of Thailand.

MALAYSIA COMMENDS US PEACE INITIATIVES

Malaysian President Anwar Ibrahim thanked President Trump for his efforts toward promoting peace. He praised Washington’s role in mediating the Gaza peace accord, describing it as a “commendable step toward stability in the region.”

Before departing for Kuala Lumpur, President Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that he was traveling to Malaysia to sign a “tremendous peace agreement,” adding that he was proud to have initiated the process.

THAILAND, CAMBODIA SIGN PEACE AGREEMENT

Reuters adds: The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia signed an enhanced ceasefire deal on Sunday in the presence of US President Donald Trump, who intervened in July to bring an end to their deadly five-day border conflict.

The agreement was signed soon after Trump's arrival at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur.

It builds on a truce reached three months ago after Trump called the then leaders of the two countries and urged them to end hostilities or risk putting their respective trade talks with Washington on hold.