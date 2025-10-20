20 European nations urge EU to repatriate illegal Afghan migrants

BRUSSELS (Dunya News) – Twenty European countries have called on the European Commission to take steps to send back Afghan nationals residing illegally in Europe.

Belgium’s Minister for Asylum and Migration, Annelies Verlinden (Annelien Van den Bossche), said that 20 European nations, in a joint letter to the European Commission, demanded immediate action for the repatriation of undocumented Afghan residents.

According to her, the countries stated that the repatriation process could be either voluntary or forced and may involve negotiations with the Taliban.

Reports indicate that the signatory countries include Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, and Norway.

The countries noted that since the Taliban took power in 2021, the absence of a formal repatriation agreement with Afghanistan has prevented deportations — even for Afghans involved in criminal activities — posing a potential security threat to European states.

The letter urged the European Commission to prioritize Afghan repatriations on its agenda, suggesting that the process could proceed through dialogue with the Taliban.

It further recommended that priority be given to the return of individuals deemed criminal or dangerous, and proposed sending a joint mission to Afghanistan comprising representatives of the European Commission, the EU External Action Service, and participating countries.