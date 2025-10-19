In-focus

Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Hamas rejected a statement from the US State Department in which it cited "credible reports" indicating the Palestinian group would imminently violate the ceasefire deal with Israel

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hamas rejected on Sunday a statement from the US State Department in which it cited "credible reports" indicating the Palestinian group would imminently violate the ceasefire deal with Israel.

Hamas said such allegations were false. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday blamed Hamas of ceasefire violations and announced closure of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt “until further notice.”

