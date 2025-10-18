Israeli forces kill 11 Palestinians in Gaza violating ceasefire

The victims were targeted as they were returning home

GAZA CITY (Dunya News) - In yet another act of aggression, Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on Gaza, killing 11 members of the same Palestinian family, including seven children and three women, according to Arab media reports.

The victims were targeted as they were returning home, in what Hamas has condemned as a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The group stated that since the truce began, Israeli forces have killed at least 28 Palestinians through continued shelling and gunfire.

The Arab media also reported that Israel has returned the bodies of 15 more Palestinians, bringing the total to 135.

Medical professionals in Gaza allege that the bodies showed signs of torture and execution, with evidence of handcuffs, blindfolds, and gunshot wounds.

Doctors further stated that the returned corpses indicated severe mistreatment of detainees, fueling international outrage over the treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

In response to delays in the return of Israeli hostages' bodies, Israel has halved the number of humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning that infectious diseases in Gaza are spiraling out of control, with only 13 hospitals remaining partially functional amid the ongoing conflict.