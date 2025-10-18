Austria to back EU's new Russia sanctions, clearing hurdle

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austria said on Saturday that it would agree to the European Union's latest sanctions package against Russia, in an about-face of its earlier stance and removing a key hurdle ahead of a vote early next week.

EU foreign ministers are due to convene on Monday in Luxembourg when they hope to finalise the bloc's 19th sanctions package against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters reported earlier this month the passage of the package was deadlocked because Austria was demanding that the EU unfreeze some Russian assets to compensate Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International for penalties imposed by Russia.

But other EU governments would not go along. The package needs unanimous support from the EU's 27 member states.

"Austria supports continued pressure on Russia and will approve the 19th package of sanctions on Monday," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions package includes an array of energy and financial measures, including a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas from January 1, 2027, bringing forward the date from January 1, 2028.

Slovakia has also voiced reservations about it, but four EU diplomats said the European Commission was expected to issue a letter on Monday that should address Slovakia's concerns.



