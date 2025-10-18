China expels 9 top generals over corruption allegations amid party clean-up drive

BEIJING (Web Desk) – In a sweeping move against corruption, the Chinese Communist Party has expelled nine senior military generals from both the party and the armed forces, according to a statement released by China’s Ministry of Defence.

The expelled individuals, most of whom held senior positions within the military and were members of the Party’s influential Central Committee, are suspected of serious financial crimes. Among those removed are He Weidong, Vice Chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission, and Wang Houbin, Commander of the Rocket Force.

The Ministry’s statement framed the action as part of a broader anti-corruption campaign. However, Western analysts interpret it as potentially politically motivated, especially as it comes just ahead of a key Party convention where the Central Committee is set to discuss China’s future economic development plans and elect new members.

He Weidong, who held the second-highest position in the Chinese military hierarchy, was last seen publicly in March. His extended absence had already sparked speculation that he was under investigation as part of a crackdown on top military officials.

The Ministry emphasised that the dismissed generals had committed serious violations of Party discipline and were accused of embezzling large sums of money along with other grave misconduct.