Peru judge strikes down bid to stop ousted president leaving country

Peru has faced years of political turmoil with seven presidents in as many years

LIMA (Reuters) - A Peruvian judge on Wednesday rejected a bid to prevent former President Dina Boluarte, who Congress abruptly ousted last week, from leaving the country while state prosecutors investigate her for alleged abuse of office and money laundering.

Boluarte, one of the world's least popular leaders, left office with approval ratings ranging between 2% and 4% amid growing unrest over insecurity, as transport workers and young people protested rising extortions and murders.

Judge Fernando Valdez struck down the request from Peru's State Prosecutor's Office in a hearing, arguing that Boluarte did not present a flight risk and the request was "unfounded."

Boluarte, who faces a series of criminal accusations, has denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors had sought to prevent Boluarte from leaving the country over investigations that she allegedly collected money from a criminal group as well as the appointment of health officials linked to her rhinoplasty surgery in 2023.

Boluarte is accused of abandoning her post for two weeks while she underwent a nose job without informing Congress. She is also facing corruption accusations over the origin of her collection of luxury Rolex watches.

Her government is also accused of using excessive force during deadly protests in favor of her predecessor in the months that followed her taking up the presidency.

On the night of her removal from office last week, a crowd had gathered outside Ecuador's embassy in Lima amid speculation she could seek asylum with the neighboring country.

Peru has faced years of political turmoil with seven presidents in as many years. Three ex-leaders are behind bars, and more than half of Peru's also deeply unpopular Congress representatives are under investigation by state prosecutors.