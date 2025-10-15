China raises age limits for civil servants as part of campaign against ageism

Authorities announced the revision on Tuesday ahead of the opening of applications for the national civil service exam on Wednesday

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China has increased the maximum hiring age for some civil service positions for the first time in three decades, from 35 to 38, a move that aims to keep older workers in the labour force longer and bolster a shrinking workforce.

Authorities announced the revision on Tuesday ahead of the opening of applications for the national civil service exam on Wednesday. Candidates should be between 18 and 38 years of age to apply, while the age limit for those with master's or doctoral degrees has been extended to 43 from 40.

"China has appropriately adjusted the age requirements for applicants taking the 2026 national civil service examination, in line with the country's progressive approach to delaying the legal retirement age," the Global Times state newspaper wrote on Wednesday.

The exam, which will take place on November 30, will recruit 38,100 new civil servants, according to a statement from China's State Administration of Civil Service.

In recent years, China has sought to curb age discrimination in the job market, where many older workers are rejected due to the perception of being too old or lacking energy to work efficiently. Netizens have dubbed the trend a "curse of 35."

Dwindling job opportunities for older applicants come as competition for coveted state sector jobs increases and has accelerated calls to ease age restrictions for government roles.

Ageing populations are a global phenomenon, but the issue is particularly stark in China due to the legacy of its one-child policy, which was in place for three decades and has exacerbated its demographic challenges.

China's cohort of those aged 60 and older is expected to account for at least 40% of the population or more than 400 million by 2035, equal to the populations of Britain and the United States combined.

Since the start of this year, China has adjusted the retirement age for men to 63 years of age from 60, while for women in white-collar work it has raised it to 58 years from 55. For women in blue-collar work it has been increased to 55 from 50.