WHO chief says staff came under attack in Ukraine

Two World Food Programme trucks were damaged in the incident, Tedros said on Wednesday. He reiterated calls for attacks on humanitarian workers to end

BERLIN (Reuters) – A World Health Organisation team came under attack while accompanying a United Nations convoy in Ukraine on Tuesday, but managed to deliver medical supplies to the city of Bilozerka, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X.

