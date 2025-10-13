Hamas security forces kill 32 members of Gaza 'gang', official says

The official said the security operation in Gaza City had targeted members of a "dangerous gang affiliated with a family in Gaza City"

CAIRO (Reuters) – Hamas forces have killed 32 members of "a gang" in Gaza City in a security campaign launched after a ceasefire came into effect on Friday, while six of its personnel were also killed in the violence, a Palestinian security source said on Monday.

The official said the security operation in Gaza City had targeted members of a "dangerous gang affiliated with a family in Gaza City". The operation had led to the arrest of 24 people and 30 others being wounded, the official said.

Since the ceasefire in the two-year-long war with Israel, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in Gaza has deployed security forces in what it has described as an effort to prevent a security vacuum that would be filled by lawlessness and looting.

While US President Donald Trump has demanded Hamas disarm under a plan to end the Gaza war, he indicated that it had a green light for internal security operations, saying they wanted "to stop the problems" and "we gave them approval for a period of time".