In-focus

Hamas security forces kill 32 members of Gaza 'gang', official says

Hamas security forces kill 32 members of Gaza 'gang', official says

World

The official said the security operation in Gaza City had targeted members of a "dangerous gang affiliated with a family in Gaza City"

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

CAIRO (Reuters) – Hamas forces have killed 32 members of "a gang" in Gaza City in a security campaign launched after a ceasefire came into effect on Friday, while six of its personnel were also killed in the violence, a Palestinian security source said on Monday.

The official said the security operation in Gaza City had targeted members of a "dangerous gang affiliated with a family in Gaza City". The operation had led to the arrest of 24 people and 30 others being wounded, the official said.

Since the ceasefire in the two-year-long war with Israel, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in Gaza has deployed security forces in what it has described as an effort to prevent a security vacuum that would be filled by lawlessness and looting.

While US President Donald Trump has demanded Hamas disarm under a plan to end the Gaza war, he indicated that it had a green light for internal security operations, saying they wanted "to stop the problems" and "we gave them approval for a period of time". 

Related Topics
Israel-Palestine
International



Related News