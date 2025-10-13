Trump says he'll try to end Pakistan-Afghanistan war

He said he was aware of a war going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. “I will have to look into it once I return. I will make another attempt because I am an expert at resolving wars”

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would try to stop ongoing war between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking to the media before his departure for Middle East to attend summit in Egypt, he said he was aware of a war going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. “I will have to look into it once I return. I will make another attempt because I am an expert at resolving wars,” he added.

President Trump claimed that he had previously stopped a war between Pakistan and India through tariffs.

He said that the war in Gaza has ended and a "Board of Peace" will soon be established to oversee ceasefire. “The ceasefire in Gaza will hold and that the release of hostages might happen a little earlier than expected,” he continued.

President Trump lauded Qatar’s role in bring peace to Middle East.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, he said if it did not end, he might send Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv.

During his Middle East tour, President Trump will first go to Israel, where he is scheduled to meet with released hostages and their families. He will address Knesset and meeting with top Israeli military and political leaders.

He will head to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt to attend the Gaza Peace Summit, where leaders from over 20 countries are expected to participate. The summit aims to finalise a permanent ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

A plan for a security agreement between Arab countries and Israel will also be under discussion at the summit.