Egypt to convene global leaders, including Trump, in Sharm el-Sheikh on Gaza war agreement

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt will host an international summit in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalise an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza, an Egyptian presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.

The summit will be attended by more than 20 leaders, including US President Donald Trump, the spokesperson added in a statement.

Trump brokered ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian group on Wednesday after a two-year war that killed thousands in Gaza. Under the deal, which took effect on Friday, Hamas agreed to give up its hostages without an agreement on full Israeli withdrawal.