Madagascar protesters enter symbolic May 13 Square under military escort

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Protesters in Madagascar on Saturday entered Antananarivo's May 13 Square for the first time since demonstrations began last month, under military escort.

The square, a historic flashpoint for political uprisings, had been heavily guarded and off-limits throughout the unrest.

Earlier, youth protesters rejected an offer to join President Andry Rajoelina's "national dialogue" with various groups, accusing his government of repression after weeks of demonstrations in the African island nation.

Inspired by similar "Gen Z" movements in Kenya and Nepal, the protests that started on September 25 pose the biggest challenge to Rajoelina's government since his re-election in 2023, giving voice to widespread discontent over rampant poverty and high-level corruption.

Rajoelina fired his cabinet last week in a bid to quell the unrest, appointing a new prime minister and announcing plans for a national dialogue.

But the moves have failed to ease public anger, and the so-called Gen Z movement said they would not hold talks with the government as long as authorities respond to their demonstrations with force.

"We reject this mockery of dialogue," the protesters said in the statement posted on their verified Facebook page.

"We refuse the president's invitation to talks. We will not engage in dialogue with a regime that represses, assaults, and humiliates its youth in the streets."

At least 22 people have been killed while 100 others have been injured in the unrest, according to the United Nations.