Hamas sets six conditions as Sharm El-Sheikh Gaza talks continue

Hamas leaders say they will not sign any deal unless they get firm assurances that fighting will stop

(Web Desk) - Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has spelt out its main demands as indirect talks with Israel continue in Sharm El-Sheikh, saying any agreement must stop the fighting and protect civilians in Gaza.

Senior negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said the team came for “serious and responsible negotiations” and stressed they are open to a deal, but only if there are solid promises that the fighting will not start again.

“We must ensure that this war never happens again,” al-Hayya said.

Spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum detailed what Hamas considers non-negotiable for a deal. These six points form the backbone of the group’s position:

An end to all fighting between Israel and Gaza.

Complete Israeli withdrawal from the territory.

A permanent, comprehensive ceasefire.

Reconstruction under Palestinian oversight, managed by a national technocratic committee.

Removal of all obstacles preventing the deal from being implemented.

Alignment with the hopes and needs of Gaza’s population.

Barhoum stressed that Hamas is actively working to remove any barriers to an agreement. He said the deal must guarantee peace and security, ensure Israeli withdrawal, and allow

Gaza to rebuild under Palestinian supervision.

“The reconstruction must serve the people and their future,” he said.

