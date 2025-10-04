Populist billionaire Babis's party on track to win Czech election

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Billionaire Andrej Babis's ANO party was on track to win the Czech Republic's parliamentary election on Saturday, raising the prospect of a government that would boost Europe's populist, anti-immigration camp and reduce support for Ukraine.

Projections by Czech media showed ANO would win about 35% of the vote, ahead of Prime Minister Petr Fiala's Spolu (Together) group on around 22%, but would likely need partners to rule.

With 38% of ballots counted, ANO was leading with 38.9% of the vote and Spolu in second with 19.8%, the Statistical Office said.

WHO MIGHT BABIS NEED TO TEAM UP WITH?

If ANO falls short of a majority, Babis will need other parties - likely including the far-right, anti-EU and anti-NATO SPD - to form a government, or at least give support to a minority cabinet.

ANO has ruled out an agreement with the current ruling parties and the liberal Pirates, which were in government until last year.

An ANO coalition might also include the Motorists party, which opposes the European Union's phase-out of combustion cars. Potential partner far-left Stacilo! was below the 5% threshold to enter parliament in the partial results.

Babis, who led a centre-left cabinet in 2017-2021, is an ally of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and teamed up with a number of far-right parties in the Patriots for Europe group in the European Parliament to challenge the mainstream direction of Europe's policies, including decarbonisation.

He has rejected calls from SPD to leave the EU and NATO, but has said he would end the "Czech initiative" that has bought millions of artillery rounds from around the world for Ukraine with funding from Western donors.

ANO wants NATO and the EU to handle aid for Ukraine, and has abstained in some European Parliament votes supporting Kyiv and its bid for EU membership, which Babis has opposed in the past.