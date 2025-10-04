China to cancel some flights as Typhoon Matmo nears Hainan during peak holiday travel

All flights to and from the provincial capital Haikou's international airport are expected to be cancelled

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese authorities will cancel flights and ferries in Hainan on Saturday night before Typhoon Matmo hits the southern province, likely disrupting a peak holiday travel period for the resort island.

All flights to and from the provincial capital Haikou's international airport are expected to be cancelled from 11 p.m. (1500 GMT), the official Xinhua news agency reported, as Matmo could bring strong winds and heavy rain to southern China, including Guangdong and Yunnan provinces.

The Maritime Safety Bureau in Sanya, Hainan's resort city, also said all tourist ships and ferries would be prohibited in its jurisdiction from 6 p.m. (1000 GMT).

EXPECTED TO MAKE LANDFALL SUNDAY

Matmo, which caused flooding in the Philippines this week, is expected to make landfall around noon on Sunday after approaching east of Hainan with an expected maximum wind force of 42-48 meters per second.

Haikou planned to halt all schools, work and transport from Saturday afternoon to Sunday, Xinhua said, while Guangdong's port city Zhanjiang would do the same starting on Saturday.

During the eight-day holiday that starts with China's National Day on October 1, people are expected to make around 2.36 billion trips, with the daily average forecast to be up 3.2% from the same period last year, Xinhua said on Wednesday.

Haikou had planned nearly 150 cultural events and more than 10 sports competitions during the holiday period, while Sanya had planned 170 art and tourism activities, according to Hainan's official social media.

State media CCTV, citing meteorological experts, asked the public to stay vigilant as Matmo will have a serious impact on tourism and transportation during a busy period for travel.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised its tropical cyclone warning signal to Strong Wind Signal No 3 at noon and said it would assess the need for higher signals later on Saturday.

The financial hub has issued 12 tropical cyclone warning signals this year, the most since 1946, the observatory said on Friday.