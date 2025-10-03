Canada's Carney to meet with Trump on Oct 7

Canada has been holding talks for months with the US on a new economic and security relationship

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday in Washington to discuss economic and security issues, Carney's office said on Friday, as the two nations review a North American trade pact.

Canada has been holding talks for months with the US on a new economic and security relationship, with the aim of removing all US tariffs on Canadian goods, but those talks had stalled.

Carney said last month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that trade negotiations with the US were ongoing, and that many remaining issues would move to a forthcoming review of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, or USMCA.

"Canada and the US each launched consultations last month that will inform preparations for the first joint review of (USMCA)," Carney's office said in its statement Friday. "The prime minister’s working visit will focus on shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the US."

Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment.