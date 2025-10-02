Sweden's prime minister says he discussed Gripen jets with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Sweden's prime minister says he discussed Gripen jets with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had discussed Swedish Saab's JAS Gripen fighter jets at a meeting of European leaders in Copenhagen.

"We discussed the continued cooperation on developing Ukraine’s future defence, including air defence, and Ukraine's interest in Gripen fighters," Kristersson said on social media platform X.

Sweden has debated whether to send Gripen jets to Ukraine, and has not ruled out doing so.



