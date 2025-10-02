Typhoon Bualoi death toll rises to 36 in Vietnam

Bualoi made landfall on Monday in northern central Vietnam and left 21 people missing and injured 147 others

HANOI (Reuters) – The death toll in Vietnam from Typhoon Bualoi and the floods it triggered has risen to 36, according to a Thursday report from the government's disaster management agency.

Bualoi made landfall on Monday in northern central Vietnam, bringing huge sea swells, strong winds and heavy rains that also left 21 people missing and injured 147 others, according to the report.

The agency also raised its estimate of property damage caused by the typhoon and its flooding to 11.5 trillion dong ($435.80 million), up from $303 million in a previous report released on Wednesday.

The typhoon severely damaged roads, schools and offices, and caused power grid failures that left tens of thousands of families without electricity, the report said.

More than 210,000 houses were damaged or inundated, and more than 51,000 hectares of rice and other crops were destroyed, it said.