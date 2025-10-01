Israeli navy seizes Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla carrying humanitarian aid

Former Pakistani senator among more than 500 participants on board.

JERUSALEM/GAZA (Dunya News) – The Israeli navy on Wednesday launched an operation against the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining crew members and cutting off live transmissions from several vessels, according to activists and regional media reports.

Reports say the communications between a number of ships were disrupted as the flotilla entered what participants described as a “danger zone” in the Mediterranean.

More than 500 activists from 44 countries are on board nearly 50 boats, including prominent figures such as climate activist Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, and several European lawmakers. The flotilla is carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid – mainly food and medicine – for Palestinians in the besieged enclave of Gaza. Among those on board is former Pakistani senator Mushtaq Ahmad.

Flotilla in high-risk waters

By Wednesday afternoon, the vessels were sailing in international waters north of Egypt. Overnight, activists reported that two Israeli warships circled their boats, jammed communications, and disabled live cameras. “It was an intimidation act. They wanted us to see them,” said activist Lisi Proença, who was aboard one of the targeted ships.

Despite the encounters, the flotilla continued broadcasting live streams, with activists chanting “Free Palestine” and displaying solidarity messages on deck.

Israel and allies urge retreat

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described the flotilla as a provocation, urging participants to halt their voyage and deliver aid through authorised channels. Israel has accused some flotilla members of links to Hamas, though no evidence has been provided.

European responses have been mixed. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez defended the mission as a legitimate humanitarian effort, offering full diplomatic protection for Spanish nationals on board. Italy, however, urged caution, warning the mission risked complicating US-led efforts to resolve the Gaza war.

Legality under maritime law

Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, a state’s jurisdiction extends only 12 nautical miles from its shores. While intercepting ships in international waters is generally prohibited, exceptions exist during armed conflict. Legal experts remain divided over whether Israel’s blockade of Gaza is militarily justified and therefore lawful.

International law specialists argue that unarmed humanitarian missions have the right to deliver aid if basic needs are unmet by the occupying power. Israel, however, maintains the right to inspect vessels and monitor supplies entering Gaza, similar to its oversight of aid trucks at land crossings.