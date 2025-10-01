Tens of thousands in urgent need of shelter after Afghan quake, aid group says

More than 11,000 displaced people are living in temporary camps in Kunar

GENEVA (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of families left homeless after a powerful earthquake in Afghanistan urgently need shelter as winter approaches, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Wednesday.

The 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck on the night of August 31 into September 1, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying more than 8,000 homes, according to the IFRC.

"With more than 1.3 million people directly and indirectly affected, many families are still living in tents, makeshift shelters, or under the open sky," the IFRC said in a statement.

"As winter sets in, tents are not enough. Families need safe, warm, and dignified shelter to survive the freezing months ahead," said Joy Singhal, Interim Head of Delegation, IFRC Afghanistan.

More than 11,000 displaced people are living in temporary camps in Kunar Province, where the Afghan Red Crescent is providing tents, hot meals, clean water, and essential household items.

The IFRC said its Emergency Appeal of CHF 25 million ($31.37 million) has only received one-third of the funding needed. Without more money it will not be able to scale up much-needed shelter, food and protection for families and women, it said.

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned in September that women and children are facing particular protection risks due to unsafe conditions, lack of privacy and limited access to basic services.

The IFRC warned that Afghanistan faces multiple crises, including widespread malnutrition and the return of more than 1.7 million Afghans from Iran and Pakistan in 2025.