Madagascar protesters demand president's resignation in fifth day of rallies

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters across Madagascar demanded the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina on Wednesday, taking to the streets for a fifth day of demonstrations that have shaken the government, local television broadcasts showed.

Spurred by the so-called youth-led "Gen Z" protests in Kenya and Nepal, the demonstrations have been the largest the Indian Ocean island has seen in years, and the most serious challenge Rajoelina has faced since his re-election in 2023.

The protests initially started in Antananarivo last week over nationwide water shortages and power blackouts but have since spread across the island, prompting Rajoelina to dissolve the government late on Monday.

His move failed to assuage public anger. A message on the protest movement's Facebook page called for Rajoelina's resignation as well as the dissolution of the election commission, the senate and the country's top court.

PROTESTERS CHANT 'RAJOELINA OUT'

The United Nations says at least 22 people have been killed and more than 100 injured since the protests started last week, figures the government rejects.

On Wednesday, protesters took to the streets in the capital and towns including Toliara, 925 km (575 miles) south of Antananarivo, chanting "get out" and waving flags and banners with the words "Rajoelina Out", footage broadcast by privately-owned Radio Télévision Siteny showed.

They were escorted by security forces in vehicles, and other protesters in rickshaws, the footage showed.

A government spokesperson did not respond to Reuters requests for comment, however the president's spokesperson Lova Ranoromaro said on social media that property had been destroyed and homes looted.

"We do not want a coup d'etat, because a coup d'etat destroys a nation, because a coup d'etat destroys the future of our children," Ranoromaro wrote on her personal Facebook account.

Opposition leader Rivo Rakotovao said the main opposition parties' alliance Firaisankina would not join any new government with Rajoelina in power, and called on him to step down.

"We fully support this action to rescue the Malagasy people and rebuild the nation, led by the Malagasy people and driven by the youth," Rakotovao told a news conference.

Rajoelina first came to power in a 2009 coup. He stepped down in 2014 but became president again after winning the 2018 election, and secured a third term in a December 2023 poll that his challengers said was marred by irregularities.

In a message from the Vatican, Pope Leo said he was saddened by the violent clashes in the predominantly Christian nation.

"Let us pray to the Lord that every form of violence may always be avoided and that the constant pursuit of social harmony may be fostered through the promotion of justice and the common good," he said in his weekly address.