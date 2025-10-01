Gaza flotilla says vessels approached its boats as it nears Israeli blockade

(Reuters) – The international flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza said unidentified vessels approached some of its boats before dawn on Wednesday as it got closer to a zone where Israel has imposed a naval blockade on the war-stricken strip.

The Global Sumud Flotilla consists of more than 40 civilian boats carrying about 500 people, among them parliamentarians, lawyers and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. It aims to break Israel's blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

"We continue to sail to Gaza approaching the 120 nautical mile mark, near the area where previous flotillas have been intercepted or attacked," organisers said in a statement.

'DANGEROUS MANOEUVRES', DRONE ATTACK

It was not clear who operated the vessels that approached the flotilla. A video post on the flotilla's Instagram page said that an Israeli military vessel approached its boats, carrying out "dangerous manoeuvres" and damaging its communication systems before departing.

The post showed the silhouetted outline of what appeared to be a military vessel with a gun turret near the civilian vessels. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The flotilla has raised international tensions in recent days since it was attacked by drones, which dropped stun grenades and itching powder on the vessels, causing damage but no injuries.

Israel did not comment on that attack, but has said it will use any means to prevent the boats from reaching Gaza, arguing that its naval blockade is legal as it battles Hamas fighters in the coastal enclave.

Italy and Spain have deployed naval ships to accompany the flotilla to help with any rescue or humanitarian needs but have said they will not engage militarily. Turkish drones are also following the boats. However, Italy said its navy would stop following the flotilla once it gets within 150 nautical miles (278 km) of Gaza.

Spain has told members of the flotilla that its maritime rescue vessel is within range to carry out rescue operations if necessary, but that it will not enter Israel's exclusion zone as doing so would put the physical integrity of its crew and the flotilla at risk, a government source said.