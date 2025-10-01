Displaced Palestinians shelter in makeshift roadside tents in central Gaza

Trump warned of "a very sad end" if Hamas rejected the proposal to end the two-year-old conflict

(Reuters) – Displaced Palestinians in Central Gaza were seen in tents and by the sea on Wednesday morning, a day after US President Donald Trump gave Hamas three to four days to accept a US-backed peace plan for Gaza.

Trump warned of "a very sad end" if the group rejected the proposal that he said was close to ending the two-year-old conflict.

Mediators Qatar and Egypt shared the 20-point plan with Hamas late on Monday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had appeared alongside Trump at the White House and endorsed the document, saying it satisfied Israel’s war aims.

Hamas was not involved in the negotiations that led to the proposal, which calls on the Islamist group to disarm, a demand it has previously rejected. However, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters that the group "would review it in good faith and provide a response."

Qatar, Egypt and Turkey urged Hamas to give a positive response to Trump's proposed deal for ending the war in Gaza, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two sources with knowledge of the talks.

Hamas-led fighters killed around 1,200 people and captured 251 hostages in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, according to Israeli tallies. More than 66,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Israel's assault, according to Gaza health authorities.