Indian actor-politician's late arrival led to deadly stampede, some residents say

KARUR, Tamil Nadu (Reuters) – Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay’s late arrival at a political meeting in the southern Indian town of Karur was the major reason of a stampede that killed at least 39 people over the weekend, some residents said on Monday.

The state has appointed a commission led by a retired judge to investigate the cause of the stampede. The police have also registered a criminal case against leaders of Vijay’s party.

Vijay was campaigning in the district of Karur on Saturday for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party ahead of state elections early next year, when the incident occurred.

“Normally, Vijay waves to the public at the bypass junctions, but this time he did not. Disappointed, people waiting there rushed to the meeting venue to hear his speech,” Karthi, a resident, said.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's most bankable actors for three decades, has drawn massive crowds since launching his party last year. He said earlier he was "heartbroken" by the stampede in the Karur district, pledging support for the victims' families.